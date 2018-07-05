How do you want to login to your Space account?

Captain America: Civil War

Find Out How Captain America Miraculously Survived The First Avenger

July 5, 2018
Jon
captain-america-frozen-lead

Remember Steve Rogers’ logic-busting cryogenic survival at the end of Captain America: The First Avenger? Even by Marvel standards, this went far beyond the limits of plausibility, but the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Las Vegas offers an explanation that’s downright scientific (if somewhat ridiculous):

“Physical examination of Capt. Rogers revealed that while thickened, his blood’s water was not frozen. Blood tests revealed that his blood contained excessive amounts of glucose as a result of his liver processing his glycogen stores, thus lowering the freezing temperature of blood-borne water and creating a ‘cryoprotectant.’ This process is similar to that of Water-Bears (Tardigrades) and hibernating Wood Frogs who metabolize glycogen in their liver to circulate copious amounts through their body to reduce the osmotic shrinkage of cells and stop from freezing. This, however, has never been seen before in humans.”

Thanks to that miraculous turn of events, Steve Rogers is still alive and well in 2018. If you were paying close attention in The First Avenger and/or you have a really good memory, you might have spent yesterday celebrating the character’s 100th birthday. But even if this occasion totally slipped your mind, there’s a chance you celebrated anyway, thanks to an Independence Day tweet from Captain America himself:

 

