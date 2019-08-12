Share This: Hobbs And Shaw Get Pitted Against Deadpool And John Wick Jon

Based on its first two weekends at the box office, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw seems to be a relatively unstoppable force—but what about those title characters? In a recent interview, Collider pitted them against a variety of iconic movie heroes, giving director David Leitch a chance to select the winners.

Of course, given his obvious bias, Leitch determined that Hobbs and Shaw would emerge victorious against Jason Bourne, John McClane, The Terminator, Thanos, The Predator, Crank’s Chev Chelios, Bruce Lee, Indiana Jones, Wolverine, Sarah Connor, and even Ripley from the Alien franchise, though that last victory came with a qualification. “It depends what movie they’re in,” he said. “If we’re in the Hobbs and Shaw movie, maybe. If we’re in the Ripley movie, it might be a toss up.”

Given the promotional nature of this interview, Leitch admits that he had to give his heroes the benefit of the doubt, but the director declared a stalemate when they were pitted against the heroes from two of his earlier films: John Wick (“they’re all sort of invincible in a way”) and Deadpool 2 (“Deadpool can’t be killed, but I’m not sure that Hobbs can be killed either”). In the end, Leitch only conceded defeat in one case: Hobbs and Shaw versus Rocky—with the Rocky theme music playing: “I think they might even give in to Rocky at that point.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.