With Hobbs And Shaw, Dwayne Johnson Plans To Deliver ‘The Top Level Of Fun’

One of the most reliably profitable franchises in Hollywood history, the Fast & Furious series has been surprisingly dormant for the last couple years, though new movies are waiting in the wings for 2020 (Fast & Furious 9) and 2021 (Fast & Furious 10). To tide viewers over, a spin-off arrives later this year in the form of Hobbs and Shaw, which features Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba.

As we explained in February, the Super Bowl teaser promises an “over-the-top effects extravaganza, featuring helicopters, flying cars, and jumps from ridiculous heights—everything you’d expect from a Fast & Furious movie.” This is also exactly what you’d expect from Dwayne Johnson, an actor driven by only three things: box office, fun, and more fun.

“Our goal here with the [spin-off] was to build out the Fast & Furious franchise,” he said earlier this week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. “We wanted to create something that was special. We wanted to create something that had our own tapestry, our own feel, our own energy. But the bottom line was we wanted to make something that is fun. And when I say fun, like Fast & Furious movies are fun—and this is fun. We reached the top level of fun with the Fast & Furious movies. I’m talking about fun, good amen. That’s what we wanted to do.”

Hobbs and Shaw arrives in theatres on August 2, 2019. To preview the fun, check out the trailer below.