Start Your Week With A New Hidden Westworld Trailer Corrina

We’d love to show you the new trailer for HBO’s killer sci-fi western Westworld but we can’t. It’s hidden. The network’s evil marketing geniuses definitely know their audience. Meet Delos Incorporated, the leading manufacturer of destinations parks like Westworld. They are, according to their own corporate aggrandizing, “more than a company.”

“Decades ago, a man had an idea as old as human ambition itself, that the only limit to progress is imagination. The ability to see a better world. Delos Inc. was formed from that goal and nothing else, because James had nothing else. He used to joke that where he grew up, having dreams was like fighting gravity. But he never lost faith that his dream could take off, and now Delos is more than a name. It’s a legacy.”

Despite what we witnessed at the end of Westworld’s first season (that is, the crumbling of the park as it’s denizens mounted an escape-turned-total-takeover), the company’s website claims that it continues “to believe in our Delos Destinations arm because we also understand that you are more than the sum of your daily routine. We’ve used our position at the forefront of biological engineering to print and code dream worlds that you can touch and feel. A place where you can escape yourself to know yourself. A freedom that exists only in your wildest dreams—and our parks.”

But something has infected Delos’ impressive project, and from the looks of this new clip, it’s tearing it apart from the inside. Watch the secret trailer “Freedom” here.