Henry Cavill Admits DC's Recent Films Have Been Less Than Super Jon

DC-bashing has become such a widespread problem that even major players at the company’s rival studio (Marvel) have come to their defence. However, it should also be acknowledged that some of the most damning criticism has comes from people on the DC payroll. The latest example is Superman himself, Henry Cavill, who recently acknowledged DC’s creative shortcomings.

“Even if Marvel didn’t exist, we’d struggle,” he told The Rake. “There was a style they [DC] were going for, an attempt to be different and look at things from a slightly different perspective, which hasn’t necessarily worked. Yes, it has made money but it has not been a critical success; it hasn’t given everyone that sensation which superheroes should give the viewer.”

Fortunately, Cavill believes the company has learned from its failures and is now on the road to recovery. “I feel like now the right mistakes have been made and they haven’t been pandered [to], and we can start telling the stories in the way they need to be told,” he said. “It is even better to come back from a mistake or stylistic error into the correct vein because it will make it seem that much stronger. Wonder Woman was the first step in the right direction.”

Superman and Wonder Woman join forces with several of their superhero peers when Justice League arrives in theatres on November 17. Check out the trailer below.