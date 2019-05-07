Share This: Batman Begins Screenwriter Calls Hellraiser Remake ‘A Nightmare-Come-True’ Jon

Clive Barker has always specialized in a brand of shocking, transgressive horror that seems far removed from the genre’s place in the modern mainstream. More and more, Hollywood horror is preoccupied with everyday scenarios disrupted by straightforward threats, rather than fantastical nightmare worlds filled with deviant, incomprehensible evil. With that in mind, a case could be made that Barker’s perverse sensibilities are overdue for a revival beyond the margins where his loyal fanbase resides.

Enter David S. Goyer, the edgy screenwriter behind Blade, Batman Begins, Man of Steel, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He has been hired to write a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of Hellraiser, Barker’s celebrated 1987 adaptation of his novella The Hellbound Heart. “I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart,” Goyer said. “Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”

Goyer is referring to Gary Barber, who will finance the film through his company Spyglass Media Group. “Clive and I go back more than 30 years together,” he explained. “For generations, his brilliantly twisted and imaginative Hellraiser haunted the minds of moviegoers with its searing imagery of Pinhead. David is the perfect storyteller to continue Clive’s vision for a new theatrical version of Hellraiser.”

While the release date of this project is unknown, Variety reports that it’s currently on the “fast track.” For a reminder of what the Hellraiser franchise is all about, check out the trailer for the original below.