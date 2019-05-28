Share This: David Harbour Blames Hellboy’s Failure On Marvel Jon

As you may recall, David Harbour had nothing but positive things to say about Hellboy during the year leading up to its release. However, the film emerged as an undeniable disappointment, panned by critics and ignored by audiences, forcing Harbour to arrive at a more conflicted perspective. On one hand, he acknowledges that the finished film has “major problems,” but he still thinks many of its strengths found their way to the screen. “As a rental or as a movie that you see on an aeroplane, I think you’d be like, ‘Oh that was fun,’” he said during a recent appearance at London’s MCM Comic-Con. “It’s a fun movie, and I think it was unfairly bludgeoned.”

As Harbour sees it, Hellboy was undermined by too many conflicting creative perspectives and a desire to conform to the conventions of the MCU. “It’s like chocolate,” he said of Marvel. “It’s a flavour. So everybody goes, ‘Chocolate is delicious and these guys make the best chocolate.’ So as you judge the movies, it’s like, ‘Well, it’s not as chocolatey as this. This does not taste like chocolate at all!’ And I sort of want a world where there’s more flavours than just comparisons to chocolate… when Hellboy is viewed on the chocolate spectrum, it does very poorly.”

Chocolatey or not, Hellboy is still playing in a few theatres. Check out the trailer below.