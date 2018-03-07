Share This: Hellboy Reboot Will Be Closer To The Comics Than Guillermo del Toro’s Films Neila

If Guillermo del Toro wanted to direct another Hellboy film today, no one would stop him. While the Oscar-winning filmmaker tried his best to get a third feature made, it never came to be, and now that director Neil Marshall (The Decent, Game of Thrones) is on board to reboot the franchise with a whole new cast, it’s pretty safe to say del Toro’s Hellboy ship has sailed.

So now let’s talk about the new Hellboy, starring Stranger Things’ David Harbour (not Ron Perlman) as the titular half-demon, in addition to Ian McShane, Milla Jonovich, Sasha Lane, Penelope Mitchell, and Daniel Dae Kim. Whereas 2004’s Hellboy took cues from the superheroe’s first comic book mini-series, Seed of Destruction, and 2008’s Hellboy: The Golden Army wasn’t tied to any of the comic storylines; Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has assured the good folks at EW.com that the reboot will be more akin to the original comic book stories than Guillermo del Toro’s adaptations.

Here’s what Mignola had to say:

“The first film was based on one of the comics, but Del Toro was looking to reinvent everything. I think the difference is here, the bulk of the [Duncan] Fegredo arc takes place in the real world. So instead of making up a whole fantasy world, it was, ‘Let’s find locations that feel like these real-world locales that Duncan drew in the comic.’ I think the bulk of the characters in the film are established in the comic. It was insane for me to walk in there and see that someone did a really nice rendering of a creature I created or Duncan created. It’s got a whole different feel from the older movies. Duncan’s not working on it, but I did see stuff in the movie that was so close to what Duncan drew, more so than what was in the previous movies. It was pretty exciting.”

Also according to Mignola, the reboot will borrow comic book elements from the arc that occurred between Darkness Calls, The Wild Hunt, and The Storm and the Fury, which was written by Mignola. This is swell news because Mignola also stated that he’s now more involved in the screenwriting process than he was in the past with del Toro’s films, in which he focused more on concept art.

Hellboy is out January 11, 2019. That’s less than a year away, so expect loads more updates in the coming months. In the meantime, revisit del Toro’s contributions to the franchise with these two trailers below. Actually pretty great movies, tbh.