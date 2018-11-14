Share This: Tim Blake Nelson Hints At The Game Plan For HBO’s Watchmen Jon

For years, writer Damon Lindelof (Lost, Prometheus) has been something of a punching bag for fans, but there’s at least one place he’s still embraced: HBO. On the strength of Lindelof’s work on The Leftovers—a series he co-created with novelist Tom Perrotta—the writer has been hired by the network to create a 10-episode adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ celebrated graphic novel Watchmen.

More reimagining than straight adaptation, this Watchmen will feature at least one character you won’t remember from the source material: Tim Blake Nelson’s Looking Glass. As Empire explains, he’s “a top interrogator and behavioural scientist,” who “may also be a bit of a sociopath,” but even Nelson’s a little in the dark about this character. “I don’t really completely understand him, and that’s intentional,” he explained. “Damon Lindelof metes out facts about your character as you go along… so I’m learning as I go along who this guy is, and trying to… it’s almost like fresco painting. The clay is always wet.”

Given Alan Moore’s curmudgeonly, anti-adaptation disposition, we wouldn’t expect an endorsement from him, but Nelson remains optimistic. “Damon Lindelof… is doing something that I think Alan Moore actually will appreciate,” he said. “He’s treating the Watchmen novel as a history book, and he’s imagining the world created by the Watchmen now. And he’s using that as a prism through which to examine a lot of issues currently on the surface of American culture and politics.”

Watchmen makes its HBO debut in 2019. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Zack Snyder’s 2009 movie below.