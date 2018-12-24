Share This: Who’s The Real Hero Of Each Harry Potter Movie? Sara

We’ve been airing all the Harry Potter movies around the holidays for a few years now, and there’s one thing that never ceases to frustrate us—Harry gets all the glory. Sure, he’s the Boy Who Lived and sure, he’s got a cool lightning bolt-shaped scar on his forehead because he just so happened to not die when he was a baby. Big whoop.

We think the supporting characters in Harry’s life deserve a lot more credit, so we decided to go through all eight Harry Potter movies and figure out, once and for all, who the hero of each installment should have been. J.K. Rowling, take notes.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Ron Weasley

We love Ron (Rupert Grint), but compared to Harry and Hermione he really doesn’t do much to contribute to the series’ grand anti-Voldemort mission. In the Sorcerer’s Stone, however, Ron does get a shining moment when he gets to put his chess-playing skills to the test in order to protect the titular stone from Snape’s grasp. He and Harry also save Hermione from a troll, which is pretty cool.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Hermione Granger

Chamber of Secrets doesn’t really have a clear winner, but we’re going to give this one to Hermione (Emma Watson) because, if we’re being real, she’s the unsung hero of the entire Harry Potter franchise. Because of her impressive research skills, Harry and Ron and herself are able to brew polyjuice potion to disguise themselves and interrogate Draco as well as prepare for their battle against the basilisk. Her love of reading has likely kept many characters alive, so we had to include her somewhere on this list.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: Remus Lupin

Lupin (David Thewlis) is basically the only good Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher, and he deserved better. He was at least able to teach young Harry about how to protect himself against dementors and help expose Peter Pettigrew before nobly resigning from his position at Hogwarts, but we wish he had a bigger role in the franchise.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Harry Potter

In Goblet of Fire, Harry is entered into a potentially life-threatening contest against his will but agrees to participate in the contest anyway. Sure, he didn’t really have a choice in the matter, but he could have put up more of a fight. He also saves Cedridc Diggory (a pre-Twilight Robert Pattinson) in the final leg of the Triwizard Tournament, like a true bro. Sure, Cedric ends up dying a couple scenes later, but that’s besides the point.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: Dumbledore

Harry doesn’t realize it until the very end of the movie, but Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) spends the whole school year basically ignoring Harry to try to protect him from Voldemort. Dumbledore obviously has a soft spot for Harry (every teacher plays favourites, let’s be real) so this couldn’t have been easy—especially after Harry, Hermione, and Ron decide to name an entire school club after him.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: Luna Lovegood

In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Luna (Evanna Lynch) revives Harry after Draco casts a gnarly Petrificus Totalus spell on him. Perhaps more importantly, she also keeps a clear head (despite the fact that that same head is often in the clouds) and sticks by Harry’s side when he’s arguably at his most tense, erratic, and hormonal. If that’s not heroic, we don’t know what is.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1: Dobby

Poor, sweet Dobby. The unwaveringly loyal house elf unfortunately doesn’t make to Deathly Hallows—Part 2, but he doesn’t die in vain. Rather, he saves the Potter trio from Bellatrix Lestrange’s wrath but suffers an fatal injury in the process. Harry, Hermione and Ron may not have been alive to lead the crusade against Voldemort if it weren’t for Dobby (Toby Jones), and for that we thank him.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2: Neville Longbottom

This one was a toughie. On one hand, you could argue that Severus Snape (the late, great Alan Rickman) was the hero of Deathly Hallows—Part 2 and possibly even the entire series because of his stealthy and somewhat unusual efforts to protect Harry Potter from harm during his time at Hogwarts. On the other hand, Neville’s (Matthew Lewis) decapitation of Nagini is one of the most memorable geek to chic/zero to hero/dud to stud moments in modern cinematic history. In the end, we had to give the crown to Longbottom.

