Share This: Watch The Highly Anticipated Harry Potter Fan Film That Explores Voldemort’s Backstory Sylvie

Harry Potter lovers have been known to create some high calibre fan art, but Tryangle Films have taken fandom to a whole new level. This past Saturday, January 13, they released their highly anticipated hour-long fan prequel, titled Voldemort: Origins of the Heir. The film documents Tom Riddle’s backstory as it follows his journey to become the most feared member of the wizarding world: Lord Voldemort.

The project has been in the works since 2016, when the film’s creators Gianmaria Pezzato and Stefano Prestia reread Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and began fantasizing about what lead the character Tom Riddle to turn to evil. They set up a Kickstarter campaign to fund the film that quickly gained support from like-minded Potterheads. The campaign also attracted attention from Warner Bros., the studio behind the Harry Potter franchise, who issued a copyright infringement notice that put the entire project in jeopardy. After negotiations, Warner Bros. allowed Tryangle Films to move forward with Voldemort: Origins of the Heir so long as they released and marketed it as an unofficial non-commercial fan film.

Pezzato and Prestia’s end result is an impressive film featuring sleek special effects, sophisticated sets, elaborate costumes, and a magical storyline that muggles all over the world are identifying with. The film has already amassed over five million views on YouTube and is trending on the platform internationally.

You can join in on the magic by grabbing a butterbeer and watching Voldemort: Origins of the Heir below: