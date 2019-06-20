Share This: Tom Felton Says Harry Potter Was ‘Constantly Crushing’ On Draco Malfoy Brittany

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, chances are you’ve got a few favourite character pairings. Some folks like to think Harry and Hermione Granger make a great pair. Others, including actor Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), think Harry was actually in love with his Slytherin rival the whole time. Hey, it could happen!

Felton, along with Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), and Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick) stopped by AOL’s In The Know segment to play a quick round of “Fact or Fanfiction?” to hilarious effect.

The Harry Potter co-stars were grilled about some of the fanfics and content they’ve seen online over the years, with Felton admitting he had seen quite a few Draco and Hermione fanfics while browsing online.

“I feel like I’ve seen some fanfics along that line,” said Felton. “I’ve seen some pictures. Some alarming ones.” But the funniest part of the segment was definitely when he shared his thoughts on one popular pairing online: Malfoy and Harry. While most of the cast included in the segment were quick to blow the idea off, Felton and Grint approached it with a hilarious mindset.

“Harry was constantly crushing on Draco,” joked Felton. “He just couldn’t hide it.”

“I think he made quite an impression on Ron, as well,” added Grint.

Okay, so Felton and Grint were joking, but honestly, work with us here. It’s totally not out of the realm of possibility! A million fanfics couldn’t be wrong, after all…could they? Sure, they can’t!

They broached a few other topics, such as how sexy Voldemort is to some individuals, first kisses, and some other absolutely side-splitting thoughts about the Harry Potter fandom. If you needed a laugh today, the clip’s Malfoy and Weasley reunion alone should get you giggling…even if there may be a hint of truth to it.



