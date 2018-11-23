Share This: Daniel Radcliffe Has No Desire To See Harry Potter And The Cursed Child Jon

Over seven years have passed since Daniel Radcliffe last appeared in a Harry Potter movie, but some fans are wondering if he might appear in the audience of a Harry Potter play, namely Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. While this show is currently enjoying a successful Broadway run, Radcliffe has little interest in finding out what he’s missing.

“I’m probably not going to see it,” he said during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I don’t have any plans to. Not because I think it would throw me into some sort of existential crisis of, like, ‘Oh, is that what happened?’ I just feel like it would not be a relaxing evening at the theatre. I feel like I would be be watched for my reaction, and maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn’t care, but I do feel like if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans… it would be a little odd.”

While seeing the show in a disguise may seem like a viable option, Radcliffe has already ruled out that possibility. “There was one year where me and Rupert Grint were at Reading Music Festival together and like, for whatever reason—‘cause we were young, cool, and edgy—we had access to old World War II gas masks. So we put them on and we’re running around the concert, and then it got really hot very quickly, and it was very hard to breathe in them, so we just took them off. And then everybody went from, ‘Who are those two idiots in gas masks?’ to ‘Oh, look who that is.’ It was not a good feeling, so that swore me off disguises.”

For a glimpse of Radcliffe’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, check out the video below.