Harley Quinn Joins An R-Rated Girl Gang In Birds Of Prey

Suicide Squad harshly divided critics and ticket-buyers alike, but it still emerged as a worldwide box office success, thanks in large part to Margot Robbie’s attention-grabbing performance as Harley Quinn. In the eyes of DC, simply resurrecting the character for a sequel was not enough, so they also developed Birds of Prey, a spin-off movie that will embrace some of the extremes that Suicide Squad shied away from. According to Robbie, the idea came to her in 2015—and she’s been working on it ever since.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends,’” she told Collider. “Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film. She’s got to be with other people. It should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Robbie is also excited about the fact that Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) has been recruited to direct the film, as female filmmakers rarely get the opportunity to direct big budget action movies. “They always get, ‘Here’s the tiny little film,’” she said. “I was like, ‘I love action. I love action films. I’m a girl. What, are we meant to only like a specific thing?’ So it was hugely important to find a female director for this, if possible. But at the end of the day—male, female—the best director gets the job and Cathy was the best director.”

