Everything You Need To Know About Killjoys’ Hannah John-Kamen

Hannah John-Kamen is quickly becoming the breakout star of the year—you may know the 28-year-old London-based actress from her lead role as Dutch on Space’s sci-fi TV series Killjoys, but the British beauty has actually been a part of the film and television industry since 2011. John-Kamen made her first on-screen appearance in Misfits, the British sci-fi comedy-drama, and since then she’s graced the small-screen with roles in Black Mirror, Whitechapel, and The Syndicate. The British actress has a few impressive appearances to add to her resume as well, making cameos in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Game of Thrones. If that wasn’t enough, she was also selected by Forbes as one of the top 30 Under 30 for Entertainment and climbed to the top of IMDb’s “Most Popular Celebs” list earlier this week.

If you aren’t already familiar with John-Kamen, here are a few of her most notable roles that you’ll either love or love to hate.

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp

The follow-up to 2015’s Ant-Man, Paul Rudd plays Scott Lang, a small-time criminal turned superhero who’s attempting to balance his ordinary life with his extraordinary one. In Ant-Man and the Wasp John-Kamen plays Ghost aka Ava Starr, Ant-Man’s antagonist and the daughter of scientist Elihas Starr, who accidentally killed himself during a journey to the Quantum Realm. Although Ghost is portrayed as the film’s villain, she’s driven not by a desire for power or money but by a need to survive. In an interview with Collider, John-Kamen revealed that the most exciting thing about being on set was the adrenaline rush she got from taking part in the film’s stunts.

2. Ready Player One

John-Kamen plays F’Nale Zandor in the Steven Spielberg big budget sci-fi flick, where the year is 2045 and humanity has started to use virtual reality to escape the real world. F’Nale Zandor is the head of Innovative Online Industries, a well-funded, evil global communications network and internet service provider with bad intentions. Luckily for John-Kamen, she was a huge fan of the original Ernest Cline novel before she even knew it would be adapted for film. In an interview from earlier this year, she talked about how she got the role and about meeting Spielberg.

“I was shaking, I was so nervous. I went to the washroom and I called my dad—nobody even knew I was in L.A. meeting Steven—and then I told my dad, ‘Hi, Dad, by the way I’m in L.A. about to meet Steven Spielberg,’ and he’s, like, ‘OK. Just look in the mirror, be calm, just enjoy yourself and just be who you are.’”

3. Tomb Raider

In this 2018 action-adventure film, John-Kamen was cast as Sophie, Lara Croft’s (Alicia Vikander) best friend and roommate. Tomb Raider was released this past March and follows the highly intellectual and determined Lara Croft as she sets out on the path toward becoming a global hero. The film is based on the 2013 video game of the same name and is a reboot of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, the 2001 film starring Angelina Jolie.

4. Game of Thrones

Although her role in Game of Thrones wasn’t a big one, it’s still significant. During GoT Season 6, John-Kamen plays Ornela, a member of the Dosh khaleen and one of Daenerys Targaryen’s friends. She’s present when the Dosh Khaleen and Daenerys are first introduced to each other, and her life is eventually saved by Daenerys who convinces Ser Jorah Mormont and Daario Naharis to set her free.

5. Killjoys

John-Kamen’s portrayal of Dutch in Killjoys is perhaps the role for which she’s best known. The Canadian sci-fi series follows hard-shelled bounty hunters Dutch, John, and D’avin as they work in a four planet-and-moon system known as the Quad. Dutch, a level five RAC agent, is bold, flirty, and extremely protective. And in Season 4, she’ll be forced to work with her former adversary/doppelgänger, Aneela (also played by John-Kamen) as they try to take on the mysterious Lady.

