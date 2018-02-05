Share This: Your First Glimpses Of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Are Finally Here Jon

While Star Wars fans spent most of last week anxiously awaiting the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm wisely saved the first glimpse for Super Bowl Sunday. Best known for a late in production director shake-up (Ron Howard replaced Phil Lord and Christopher Miller), this project has left many adopting a wait-and-see attitude. Only 45 seconds long, the teaser that debuted last night leaves countless questions unanswered, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

Bathed in smoke, this teaser offers a few eye-popping flourishes. However, it mostly serves as an introduction to the film’s cast of characters, including:

Qi’Ra

Tobias Beckett

A new droid

Lando Calrissian

Han Solo And Chewbacca

Wish you knew more? We’d suggest the official synopsis, but it doesn’t help much: “Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theatres May 25. If you desperately need to know more, we have good news: you can see the fuller, official-er teaser trailer below.