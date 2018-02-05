How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Your First Glimpses Of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Are Finally Here

February 5, 2018
Jon
solo

While Star Wars fans spent most of last week anxiously awaiting the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm wisely saved the first glimpse for Super Bowl Sunday. Best known for a late in production director shake-up (Ron Howard replaced Phil Lord and Christopher Miller), this project has left many adopting a wait-and-see attitude. Only 45 seconds long, the teaser that debuted last night leaves countless questions unanswered, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

Bathed in smoke, this teaser offers a few eye-popping flourishes. However, it mostly serves as an introduction to the film’s cast of characters, including:

 

Qi’Ra

solo1

 

Tobias Beckett

solo

 

A new droid

solo

 

Lando Calrissian

solo

 

Han Solo And Chewbacca

solo

Wish you knew more? We’d suggest the official synopsis, but it doesn’t help much: “Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Solo Posters

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theatres May 25. If you desperately need to know more, we have good news: you can see the fuller, official-er teaser trailer below.

 

Trending
RELATED
Thor-Ragnarok
News
The Green Guy Says Bye: Is Mark Ruffalo Leaving Marvel?
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
News
Gal Gadot Explains Why She Thinks Her ‘Wonder Woman’ Directo...
avengers
News
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Spot Promises Marvel’s...
News
5 Potential Story Lines For Nintendo’s New Animated Mario Movie
INNERSPACE CLIPS