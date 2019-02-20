Share This: Halsey Wants A Gay Twilight Remake To Make Vampires Cool Again Brittany

It’s time to hand over the reins to the Twilight franchise to one Ashley Frangipane, otherwise known as Halsey.

If anyone can revive the saga of sparkly vampires and emotive werewolves, it’s our pop fave. A recent tweet from the “Without Me” singer expressed nostalgia for a time where “vampires were cool,” asking “can we make vampires cool again?” and prompting legions of fans to respond in turn.

i miss when vampires were cool can we make vampires cool again — h (@halsey) February 18, 2019

One fan piped up with “twilight 4 ft halsey and kristen stewart now that i would watch,” a brilliant idea if we do say so ourselves. Halsey herself responded to the fan via quote tweet, suggesting “twilight but make it Gay.” The tweet garnered a massive amount of responses, because who wouldn’t want to see that?

twilight but make it Gay https://t.co/qM5MJuWozL — h (@halsey) February 18, 2019

“Please let me write the screenplay for this. This is my actual dream,” tweeted one Twi-hard, while others suggested Halsey should take this concept and run with it for a music video.

Please let me write the screenplay for this. This is my actual dream. — Livi Perrone (@liviperrone) February 19, 2019

Another follower still gave an even more brilliant suggestion, tweeting “Halsey & Lauren Jauregui, Hayley Kiyoko & Kehlani vampire movie. Instead of “Twilight” call it “Bi-light.” Yes. Genius.

Halsey & Lauren Jauregui, Hayley Kiyoko & Kehlani vampire movie. Instead of “Twilight” call it “Bi-light” — sky (@skylivinlife) February 18, 2019

Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything about a possible Twilight reunion or additional film being made with these ideas in mind since Halsey stirred up her fanbase with the thought. That doesn’t mean her fans (and us, too) aren’t absolutely wild about the idea, though. Imagine the possibilities, would you?

Twilight recently made a triumphant return to theatres for its 10-year anniversary back in November, giving a new generation of moviegoers a chance to see Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s timeless love story play out on the big screen. It also received a special 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release, along with all five Twilight Saga films being released with new collectible artwork on Blu-ray in October.

That being said, there isn’t anything left to explore in terms of the Twilight novels (beyond the unreleased Midnight Sun, of course), so a Halsey-fronted film is little more than a pipe dream at this point. But if we ever do hear more from the vampire-centric franchise, we could at least let Halsey provide the soundtrack for it, right? That’s got to be a given. We love Paramore, but have you heard Halsey and those gossamer pipes?

Let’s keep hope alive for a Halsey-centric remake, though.