Halloween Co-Writer Danny McBride Doesn’t Want To Ruin Your Childhood

Comic actor Danny McBride may not seem like an obvious candidate to write a Halloween movie, but his pitch (with co-writer/director David Gordon Green) made such a powerful impression on franchise originator John Carpenter that he landed the job. While it’s likely this gave McBride a big confidence boost, he’s understandably nervous about fan expectations, both lofty and low. In a recent interview with Indiewire, he elaborated:

“In this day and age, Hollywood is tapping into so many beloved franchises that it seems like any time anything comes out there’s the contingency of people that are stoked, and the contingency of people that are f*cking pissed off and saying you ruined their childhood somehow.”

With the new Halloween ready to premiere at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival, McBride believes there should be more of the former than the latter. “I hope this thing tips more into the world of people liking it,” he said. “I hope we don’t ruin too many childhoods. I think it will be interesting for people to see what David Green has pulled off as a director, going from things like Stronger and Pineapple Express and being able to segue into something that’s just straight, gritty horror. I’m always impressed with the different genre hats that David finds himself putting on, and I think people will be pleased with what he’s done here.”

Halloween arrives in theatres on October 19. Check out the trailer below.