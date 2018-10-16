Share This: Why Did Halloween Director David Gordon Green Ignore Halloween II? Jon

Shortly after news broke that Danny McBride and director David Gordon Green were writing a Halloween movie we learned that it was being planned as a direct sequel to 1981’s Halloween II, ignoring all subsequent entries in the series. Green eventually went further, choosing not to reference anything from the second film, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. “I hung on tight to Halloween II for a while,” he said during a recent interview. “McBride was always trying to get me to let it go—and then when we were talking kind of ultimately about the path, and once we got actually into the writing itself, we were just thinking it’s scarier if it’s random.”

Green was also led in this direction by a sequence co-writer Jeff Bradley added to the script, one that suggested Myers was on a random killing spree rather than a targeted mission to kill Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). “When I read that, I was like, ‘Okay, but that only works if he’s not just trying to kill his sister,’” Green recalled, referencing a key twist from Halloween II. “That was a pivotal scene for me, not only just in the effort that we had in production trying to rehearse it and get it right, but also in terms of accepting that I was going to have to say goodbye to a movie that I really liked.”

Enthusiasm for Halloween II notwithstanding, Green couldn’t deny the benefits of going back to the original—and no further. “It totally liberates you from the burden,” he explained. “It enhances the randomness and the horror of it because… I’d much rather him get out of the cage, and he’s just doing what he does. And then there’s the, ‘Don’t forget about me, I’m over here,’” he said, referring to Laurie’s risky strategy, deliberately luring Myers in her direction. “I like that, where the victim can kind of turn the tables.”

Halloween arrives in theatres on Friday. You can read our review here and check out the trailer below.