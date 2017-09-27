Share This: Toronto Is Hosting Two Awesome Guillermo Del Toro Tributes Corrina

Following TIFF’s North American premiere of his latest film, The Shape of Water, Mexican horror movie master (and adopted Torontonian) Guillermo del Toro is being celebrated in the city this fall by two massive Toronto institutions. Both the AGO and TIFF’s Bell Lightbox are hosting programs that celebrate his work and the work of filmmakers that have inspired him.

The AGO exhibition, launching this Saturday, September 30 and running until early January, will show off a selection from del Toro’s massive collection of film memorabilia—props and costume pieces from his own dark fantasy films as well as from movies that influenced them.

Guillermo del Toro: At Home With Monsters will also include many of the director’s own sketches and artworks, the things that make up the early building blocks of his films. Check out one of the drawings that will be on display:

Guillermo del Toro, Page Guillermo del Toro’s Notebook 3. Leather-bound notebook, ink on paper 8x10x1.5 in. Collection of Guillermo del Toro.

“This exhibition presents a small fraction of the things that have moved me, inspired me, and consoled me as I transit through life. It’s a devotional sampling of the enormous love that is required to create, maintain, and love monsters in our lives,” says the filmmaker of his obsession with the genre he works in.

A selection of his own movies will screen at the AGO’s Jackman Hall from October 11 to November 24. Catch films like Pacific Rim, Pan’s Labyrinth, and The Devil’s Backbone for just $10 if you’re an AGO member (or $12 if you aren’t).

Want more movies? TIFF’s got you covered. Starting on Friday, the Lightbox will kick off a run of some of the iconic movies that have inspired del Toro’s work. Think: Terry Gilliam’s ridiculously awesome time-travelling dwarf movie, Time Bandits, Michael Mann’s crime movie masterpiece, Heat, or the Edgar Allan Poe anthology film, Spirits of the Dead. Check out some trailer action below.