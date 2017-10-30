How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Guardians Director James Gunn Calls For A Marvel And DC Truce

October 30, 2017
Jon
Batman v Superman

One of the most universally respected figures in the world of superhero movies, James Gunn has managed to get two Guardians of the Galaxy movies under his belt without experiencing any major backlash.

Zack Snyder has been less fortunate. Even before Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice arrived in theatres, the buzz was terrible and it only got worst when the general public started seeing the movie. Of course, the film still went on to gross $873 million worldwide, confirming that the reaction wasn’t all negative.

19 months later, fans are still raging back and forth about BvS—and James Gunn is sick of it. Regularly finding himself tagged and indirectly embroiled in these superhero-themed social media battles, he decided to put his foot down on Saturday, voicing his disapproval for the incessant BvS-bashing:

He also made a point that’s relevant far beyond the world of superhero movies: likeminded people need to stop attacking one another for having slight variations in perspective:

While Gunn seems to recognize that this conflict is unlikely to go away any time soon, he concluded by asking fans to leave him out of it:

Gunn is currently writing Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, which is likely to arrive in 2020. As for DC’s ragtag group of superheroes, they return on November 17 when Justice League hits theatres. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
Pet Sematary
News
The Pet Semetary Remake Has Found Its Directing Duo
Thor Ragnarok
News
Director Taika Waititi Admits Thor: Ragnarok Was Almost A Disaster
Dismissed
News
Dylan Sprouse Is The Scariest Over-Achiever Ever In The Dismissed Traile...
Will Poulter
News
Will Poulter’s Toy Story-Inspired Halloween Costume Is Both Terrif...
INNERSPACE CLIPS