Share This: Guardians Director James Gunn Calls For A Marvel And DC Truce Jon

One of the most universally respected figures in the world of superhero movies, James Gunn has managed to get two Guardians of the Galaxy movies under his belt without experiencing any major backlash.

Zack Snyder has been less fortunate. Even before Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice arrived in theatres, the buzz was terrible and it only got worst when the general public started seeing the movie. Of course, the film still went on to gross $873 million worldwide, confirming that the reaction wasn’t all negative.

19 months later, fans are still raging back and forth about BvS—and James Gunn is sick of it. Regularly finding himself tagged and indirectly embroiled in these superhero-themed social media battles, he decided to put his foot down on Saturday, voicing his disapproval for the incessant BvS-bashing:

1 Every time I mention anything DC, no matter what, my feed becomes an endless screaming match about BvS. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

2 You guys are never going to convince each other – it’s just a bunch of wasted energy. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

3 At least when you’re screaming at each other about Trump, it’s something of international importance. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

He also made a point that’s relevant far beyond the world of superhero movies: likeminded people need to stop attacking one another for having slight variations in perspective:

4 But it’s a 2 year old movie that some people like and some people don’t. Why is someone else’s opinion so important to you? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

5 As Marvel and DC super fans you have way more in common with each other than you do with the rest of the world. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

6 So why do you spend so much time raging at each other? It’s silly. Please just stop it. Stop engaging in that way. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

While Gunn seems to recognize that this conflict is unlikely to go away any time soon, he concluded by asking fans to leave him out of it:

7 But at the very least, when you do, untag me. I’ve muted a lot of you guys, but not all. Thanks. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 28, 2017

Gunn is currently writing Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, which is likely to arrive in 2020. As for DC’s ragtag group of superheroes, they return on November 17 when Justice League hits theatres. Check out the trailer below.