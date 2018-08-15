Share This: Chris Pratt Says It’s ‘Not An Easy Time’ For Guardians Of The Galaxy Jon

As every superhero fan knows by now, Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn was recently fired from Vol. 3 of that franchise after a politically motivated campaign against him brought attention to a series of tasteless tweets from a decade ago. While the cast has been vocally critical of the firing and there are rumours that Marvel wants Gunn reinstated, it seems unlikely that the always-cautious Disney will make that move and risk offending parents.

In light of these developments, franchise star Chris Pratt has admitted that all is not well in the world of Guardians of the Galaxy. “It’s not an easy time,” he said. “We all love James and he’s a good friend of ours, but we also really love playing the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s a complicated situation for everybody, and you know, we just want to move forward and do what’s right and be the best people we can be.”

These conflicted feelings may explain why Pratt had little to say at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con. “I ended up not doing a lot of interviews around that time, just because it was so shocking,” he explained. “All I know is we put a lot of time, thought, and effort into the statement that we released about it—and I think we all kind of want that statement to be essentially what we have to say about it. And we were pretty clear and honest about how we feel.”

Even without a director in place, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 is currently scheduled for a 2020 release. Check out the trailers for the first two instalments below.