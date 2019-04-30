Share This: Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Might Be Blasting Off Sooner Than You Thought Brittany

Avengers: Endgame may have brought a swift and mind-blowing end to the Infinity Saga, there are still plenty of Marvel stories to explore.

Don’t forget Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is right around the corner—or at the very least, coming a lot sooner than you may have originally thought. Following the unceremonious firing and then rehiring of James Gunn from the project, the third instalment in the rock-and-roll superhero trilogy, it seemed the movie was up in the air for some time.

With Gunn back on the project and also working to bring The Suicide Squad to fruition at the same time, many believed that the movie would be pushed back once more to a potential 2022 release date given The Suicide Squad’s projected 2021 debut. It looks like that may no longer be the case, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It looks like Gunn will have to do some serious multitasking, as the publication reports that the new Guardians of the Galaxy film is planned for a 2020 shoot, with the same five stars (presumably Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel) returning for one big happy reunion with Gunn in the director’s chair.

“With Marvel and with Kevin, there’s always a long game in play,” said THR‘s source. Truer words, especially when you consider the Infinity Saga’s 22 films in the making. It appears Marvel is always in it for the long haul.

With hints in Avengers: Endgame culminating in some teases for what’s next for the Guardians, a 2020 shoot for the movie would be perfect for fans ready and willing to embark on the next cosmic journey with the team. Did a certain character actually join the team in Endgame, or will this be ignored in this entry in the saga? We certainly hope the join is permanent—imagine the possibilities. Either way, maybe we’ll see by 2021.







