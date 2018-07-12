Share This: New Trailer For Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Unleashes The Stuff Of Nightmares Iris

Get your costumes, masks and popcorn ready—a new Halloween flick is coming in hot with a classic we’ve grown up with and love.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, the sequel to 2015’s Goosebumps starring Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, and Odeya Rush, explores what happens when two curious kids unlock a book that consequently unleashes the monsters within. It that sounds familiar, it should—like the original flick, Goosebumps 2 is based on the terrifying tales of best-selling author R.L. Stine and warns young and old viewers alike against the dangers of reading old manuscripts.

In the first Goosebumps film, the creatures in R.L. Stine’s novels come to life and wreak havoc on the town of Greendale. The only solution is to, ironically, use Stine’s original manuscripts to contain them. The kids in Goosebumps 2, two of whom have appeared in recent Stephen King adaptations (Jeremy Ray Taylor starred as Ben Hanscom in last year’s It and Caleel Harris will play young Henry Deaver in this year’s Castle Rock), make the same mistake after entering Stine’s abandoned house and stumbling upon a locked book. As the old saying goes: curiosity killed the cat.

Director Ari Sandel (The Duff, When We First Met) is bringing back an array of monsters from the first film, including the menacing ventriloquist, Slappy, as well as a few new ones including an army of gummy bears. Correction, fanged gummy bears. Though some monsters may be returning to the screen, the film stars a fresh new cast and the trailer gives us no hints as to whether or not Jack Black will be returning as R.L. Stine.

Regardless of that fact, we’re undoubtedly in for a nostalgic treat. You can check out the Stine-inspired movie poster here, captioned “No one does Halloween like Slappy.” We don’t need to be told twice—those are big shoes to fill.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween hits theatres October 12. Get yourself in the Halloween spirit with the creature-infested trailer below.