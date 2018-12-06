Share This: Predicting The Chances Of This Year’s Space-iest Golden Globe Nominees Jon

The nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards were announced this morning, and the world of genre entertainment was well represented. With the awards show a full month away—and many of the contenders still awaiting release—it’s a little early to make predictions, but why let that stop us? Here are five high-profile categories and our predictions about the Space-iest contenders.

Best Motion Picture – Animated

If there’s one category that’s disappointment-proof for genre movie fans, this is the one. While nearly every nominee seems like a viable contender, the two superhero vehicles (Incredibles 2, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) are the frontrunners.

Who will win: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

This category is oerflowing with genre-friendly contenders, including Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Canada’s own Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), who’s also co-hosting the awards ceremony this year. While it’ll be challenging to overcome the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s known infatuation with movie stars (in this case, Homecoming’s Julia Roberts), it can be done.

Who will win: Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

There’s no question that the HFPA has a thing for Nicole Kidman. Her latest nomination (for Destroyer) is her twelfth to date, but she already has two wins under her belt. Plus, the momentum seems to be with Lady Gaga, even if her film is arguably a better fit for the Musical category.

Who will win: Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther may be the biggest crowd-pleaser of 2018, but conventional wisdom tells us that the films with Best Director nominations are the frontrunners—and Ryan Coogler fell short. With that in mind, we’re putting our money on a movie that (once again) should probably be in a different category.

Who will win: A Star Is Born

Best Television Series – Drama

The Golden Globes has always been a kind of TV launching pad, one that helps build audiences for new shows rather than honour longtime favourites like The Americans. Of the four other series in this category, Killing Eve seems as viable a contender as any, so that’s where we’re putting our money—and yes, we’re biased.

Who will win: Killing Eve

The 76th Golden Globe Awards ceremony takes place January 6 8e 5p—and you can watch it live on CTV.