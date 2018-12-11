Share This: Millie Bobby Brown Leads The Action In New Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Trailer Alissa

The newest trailer for the Millie Bobby Brown-starring Godzilla: King of the Monsters has arrived, and you may want to sit down before taking in the jaw-dropping visuals.

While the first trailer focused on the movie’s end-of-world narrative and the stunning magnificence of the beasts, the second trailer serves a lot more of what we really came here for: MBB and action-packed kaiju clashes.

Brown opens the spot, seeking signs of life in the radio waves and only hearing signs of the end of the world in response. Distressed, she covers her ears, rocks back and forth, and screams.

That’s the general sentiment of humans in this movie as the supreme monsters reawaken from somewhere deep inside the earth and threaten all of humanity. The question on every scientist’s mind: “Which of these titans are here to protect us, and which of these titans are here to threaten us?”

Humanity follows Godzilla into the battle and hopes for the best as he takes on Mothra, Rodan, and his number one nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. On the human side of things, the movie also stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, and Sally Hawkins.

Preview the biggest clashes in the trailer above. Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theatres May 31, 2019.