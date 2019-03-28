Share This: It’s Godzilla And Millie Bobby Brown Against The World In New King Of The Monsters Trailer Brittany

In the latest Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer, Earth belongs to the monsters of old. We’re just borrowing it for a little while.

The dark (yet surprisingly not brooding) trailer sets the stage for Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, bringing nonstop monster action set against a backdrop of a haunting yet hopeful version of “Over the Rainbow.” And we’ve gotta say, it’s looking pretty good.

The new footage is very generous with the monsters everyone’s been waiting to get an eyeful of, which is great news for fans. Godzilla, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and Mothra all make an appearance in the trailer, as well as a very confused-looking Millie Bobby Brown.

Millie looks to play a character who could potentially have some sort of relationship with Godzilla, or at the very least be able to communicate with the colossal creature, judging by her knowing grin near the end as she watches the giant lizard stomp around. She’s joined by Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and a selection of other big names, though we aren’t quite sure of who’s playing who just yet.

The latest Godzilla-centric story since the 2014 Bryan Cranston-headed reboot is set to follow the exploits of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members square off against a variety of different monsters. Godzilla clashes with Mothra, Rodan, and his nemesis King Ghidorah when these behemoths, long thought dead, rise once more. Obviously, humanity has no idea how to handle the resurgence of these enormous creatures, and is caught in the balance while fighting for their survival. Sounds very dramatic.

It’s not all about terror, though. Multiple characters can be heard throughout the trailer echoing sentiments about the creatures calling them “beautiful” and acknowledging that the Earth did once belong to them, after all. Yeah, but it doesn’t now, so…maybe they shouldn’t make such a huge mess? Or fight somewhere else?

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is thundering into theatres on May 31, 2019.



