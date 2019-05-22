Share This: What’s Humanity’s Best Hope For Defeating Godzilla And His Fellow Monsters? Jon

For humans to have any chance against Godzilla and his fellow monsters, they need to pool their brain power and work around the clock, developing bold, innovative strategies. In Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, we learned about Monarch, an agency venturing into precisely this territory. Godzilla: King of the Monsters offers fans a deeper immersion in this organization and its impressive headquarters. As envisioned by production designer Scott Chambliss, Monarch’s compound expresses the film’s man vs. nature theme. He elaborated in a recent interview:

“Located deep in the heart of an oceanic mountain miles below the water’s surface, Monarch brought together all the human and technological engineering firepower conceivable to house its monumental and labyrinthine HQ within an utterly hostile environment… one that didn’t even exist until they created the initial negative void itself.”

As Chambliss sees it, the compound’s technology represents man, while its “raw volcanic rock” represents nature. “This isn’t the kind of metaphoric visualizing that is intended to be showily theatrical,” he said. “It is instead a presentation of starkly contrasting ingredients—raw, powerful nature and utterly refined human engineering—which is by itself an interpretation of our archetype. I’m very curious to see if this translates into the final film in any meaningful way.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrives in theatres on May 31. Check out the trailer below.