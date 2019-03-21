Share This: Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Finally Brings Rodan’s ‘Ferocity’ To Hollywood Jon

Rodan made his eponymous movie debut 63 years ago, co-starring with Godzilla eight years later in Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster. Since then, he has been an essential figure in the Godzilla universe, though he has remained absent from this iconic monster’s Hollywood productions. This may explain why both of these movies (from 1998 and 2014) are generally regarded as somewhat sub-par.

Fortunately, director Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus) has brought Rodan back into the fold for Godzilla: King of the Monsters—and he’s promising the kind of unpredictable destruction that made Rodan a legend. “[Rodan] is a bit of a rogue,” Dougherty told Empire. “You never quite know where his loyalties lie. Godzilla’s more of a lumbering, plodding presence; it takes him a couple of days to destroy a city like Tokyo. Rodan can level it without even thinking. He’s this massive A-bomb, so there’s a speed and ferocity he brings.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrives in theatres on May 31. Check out the official synopsis and the trailer below.

“Following the global success of Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island comes the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”