M. Night Shyamalan Brings Back The Beast For His Sequel, Glass Corrina

We know—M. Night Shyamalan movies can be hit or miss. However, his latest flick brings back some beloved characters for a sequel to not one but two of his previous flicks: 2016’s Split and 2000’s Unbreakable. The former starred James McAvoy as The Beast, a man of many personalities and a penchant for kidnapping and imprisoning young women. The latter (arguably Shyamalan’s best movie), a take on the superhero saga, featured Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson—Willis played a man with newfound superpowers while Jackson played his opposite, a man so delicate that the smallest injury could shatter his bones.

In Glass, the three characters come together for the second chapter in their stories. It’s Mr. Glass’ brain plus The Beast’s brawn against David Dunn in a live-action version of the classic comic book story arc. What happens when superheroes and supervillains are unleashed onto the real world? Something seriously dark and sinister, we’re guessing.

Glass also stars Sarah Paulson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Luke Kirby and hits theatres on January 18. Check out the latest trailer below.