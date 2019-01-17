Share This: Review: Glass Shatters The Movie Trilogy Concept Corrina

19 years in the making, it would seem as though we finally had the last instalment of the trilogy that kicked off in 2000 with writer/director M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable… but like so many comic book franchises, this one leaves the door open for more, and in classic Shyamalan style: with a twist, naturally.

The director, known for his knack for delivering something completely unexpected in his films’ third act (some of which make much more sense than others), lives up to that reputation with Glass, a movie that brings three of his most familiar characters together for a superhero/super villain denouement. David Dunn (Bruce Willis), The Beast and his Horde (James McAvoy), and Mr. Glass himself (Samuel L. Jackson) find themselves all under the psychiatric lock and key of Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson), an expert in treating patients with delusions of superhero grandeur (also known as: toxic masculinity).

She’s there to convince them that their superpowers (and super weaknesses) aren’t real—that, under the right circumstances, humans are capable of amazing things and that doesn’t mean they’re like the heroes they read about in comic books. In an attempt to carry that theme over into the way the movie looks, Shyamalan has many of the shots composed like comic book frames. This works sometimes (when Paulson’s character addresses her three patients in a group therapy session lit blue and pink as though painted) and doesn’t other times (the number of extra long close ups on Anya Joy Taylor’s face is just weird). Fans of Shyamalan’s previous films already know that there’s a comic book tie-in, and the constant reminders feel a bit belaboured, especially in the dialogue.

Glass bestows upon its cast a generous handful of one-liners that they deliver with deadpan seriousness (Paulson is especially good at this) but overall, the writing fails this talented group of actors. For completists, it’s a must-see—answers to questions you may not even know you have are provided. Loose ends are tied up. But doors are left open, even if just a crack, for future stories to emerge… in another 19 years.

Glass smashes its way into theatres this Friday. Check out the trailer below.