Ghostbusters AR Game Knows Exactly Who You're Gonna Call Jess

The Ghostbusters series has been on both the big screen and the small screen, but now they’ve got their sights set on your phone screen.

Augmented Reality (AR) has grown in popularity within the past few years, and franchises are looking to keep their series alive using it. Since the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite AR app announced its plans to follow Pokémon GO’s partnership up with AR game developer Niantic, it may come as a bit of a shock that the Ghostbusters app will be following a different course. Instead of Niantic’s ‘tried and true’ methods of creating successful AR games, the upcoming Ghostbuster’s app will be developed by 4:33 Creative Lab.

Using ARCore technology, which allows users to scan a room and place digital objects into the camera’s view to behave like real-world objects, the Ghostbuster’s app aims to change the AR game. A sneak peek taken from a pre-alpha build of the game shows a similar style of gameplay than one would expect from Niantic’s AR game camera options, leading us to wonder where the differences in game play will be.

Pokémon and Harry Potter continue to capture a large audience with both their nostalgic overtones and newer series releases, but we’re wondering if a Ghostbusters game could do the same. After all, both Pokémon and Harry Potter fans have new films and episodes to look forward to, promising a wider VR-interested audience. But the Ghostbusters may not be as relevant as they once were.

Until the game’s release, we’ll have to wait and see how the app challenges its competitors. Watch the app’s official teaser trailer below to decide for yourself if this is the next AR sensation.