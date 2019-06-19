Share This: Dan Aykroyd Has High Hopes For The New Ghostbusters Movie Jon

Jason Reitman recently informed us that he has an “amazing” plan for the new Ghostbusters movie—and it sounds like he has a big vote of support from Dan Aykroyd, one of the writers and stars of the original. “Jason came up with this idea, which is just so good, everybody got it right away and understood,” he told Gamespot. “It will connect, better than anything, to the first movie. That’s about all I can say about it, but the two movies will connect, in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

As for the 2016 reboot, Aykroyd—who served as an executive producer on the film—remains proud. “I really liked the ladies’ movie,” he said. “I liked the idea and I liked the movie. I just wish that I’d been watching the economics of it, as one of the sets of eyes that was producing it. You trust the director, and he had his vision, so we let him do his vision, and just economically, it stopped us from doing another ladies’ movie. I would have loved that, and maybe we will someday. Those are master comediennes there, and really, I think this thing’s going to do really well in DVD and ancillary, and they’re going to make their money back someday.”

The new Ghostbusters movie arrives in theatres on July 10, 2020. Check out the trailer for the original below.