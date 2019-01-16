Share This: Yes, We’re Getting Another Ghostbusters Movie Sara

It’s been less than three years since Paul Feig released his strangely controversial Ghostbusters remake—but that hasn’t stopped Canadian director Jason Reitman (Juno, Tully) from putting his own stamp on the beloved action-comedy franchise that his father, Ivan Reitman, established 35 years ago.

Earlier this week, we found out that a secret Ghostbusters sequel has been in the works for several years. We now have a short teaser confirming that news, and while the dialogueless video doesn’t really tell us anything about the new movie’s plot, it does feature a short snippet from composer Elmer Bernstein’s original score and has been doing a bang up job of getting longtime GB fans excited.

Reitman casually dropped the trailer on Twitter, assuring fans that he’d “found” the franchise’s infamous Ecto-1 vehicle. He also gave Entertainment Weekly some information about the upcoming film, explaining that he “wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” and that his film is “not a reboot.” “What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day,” Reitman clarified.

Shooting is set to begin in a few months, so we don’t yet have word on whether or not any of the original Ghostbusters will return or if the film will pay tribute to the late Harold Ramis. Given that Reitman has such close ties to the 1984 film (he even got a line in 1989’s Ghostbusters II) and that his father will also be producing the film, however, the sequel will likely please Ghostbusters diehards regardless.

Reitman’s yet-to-be-titled Ghostbusters movie is set to hit theatres Summer 2020. Check out the minute-long teaser below.