Ghostbusters 2016 Director Paul Feig Still Wants To Make A Sequel

Due to a number of variables—misogynist movie geeks, Paul Feig’s inadequacies as a science fiction director—the latest edition of Ghostbusters got slimed when it hit theatres two years ago. Earning just $229 million worldwide on a budget of $144 million (with untold marketing expenses), this reboot was an undeniable failure with little or no sequel potential, but that hasn’t stopped Feig from hoping for one. Speaking at Cinemacon last week, the director made it clear that he’s still open to the idea.

“It’s really up to the studio,” he explained. “The movie’s just really built an audience in the two years since it’s been out. I get contacted every day by people who are such fans of it, and so many women who are inspired by seeing women in science. I will go to my grave so proud of that movie, and so proud of what that cast did in that film.”

Positive reactions notwithstanding, series creator Dan Aykroyd is not optimistic about Feig’s Ghostbusters future. “It cost too much, and Sony does not like to lose money,” he said in an interview last year. “He didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him and several scenes that were going to be needed and he said ‘Nah, we don’t need them.’ Then we tested the movie and they needed them and he had to go back—about $30 to $40 million in re-shoots—so he will not be back on the Sony lot any time soon.”

Whatever the future holds for Feig and the Ghostbusters franchise, you can watch the trailer for the 2016 movie below.