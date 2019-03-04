How do you want to login to your Space account?

Ghostbusters

Finn Wolfhard Is Gearing Up To Star In Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters Sequel

March 4, 2019
Alissa
ghostbusters-sequel-finn-wolfhard

For the second time in his acting career, Finn Wolfhard might be donning Ghostbusters gearâ€”but unlike his Stranger Things Halloween costume, this time, it’ll be for the actual Ghostbusters franchise.

According to multiple outlets, Wolfhard is in talks to star in Jason Reitman’s upcoming sequel alongside Carrie Coon.Â VarietyÂ reports that the storyâ€”co-written by Reitman and Gil Kenanâ€”will centre around a single mom, played by Coon, and her son, played by Wolfhard.

It’s still unknown exactly where the Ghostbusters come into play, but according to earlier reports, the team will be made up of four teensâ€”two boys, two girlsâ€”who eventually become fully initiated Ghostbusters. Whether Wolfhard is one of those teens or employs those teens remains to be seen.

As of now, the plan is for the film to begin shooting this summer with a release date set for summer 2020.


