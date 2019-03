Share This: Finn Wolfhard Is Gearing Up To Star In Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters Sequel Alissa

For the second time in his acting career, Finn Wolfhard might be donning Ghostbusters gear—but unlike his Stranger Things Halloween costume, this time, it’ll be for the actual Ghostbusters franchise.

According to multiple outlets, Wolfhard is in talks to star in Jason Reitman’s upcoming sequel alongside Carrie Coon. Variety reports that the story—co-written by Reitman and Gil Kenan—will centre around a single mom, played by Coon, and her son, played by Wolfhard.

It’s still unknown exactly where the Ghostbusters come into play, but according to earlier reports, the team will be made up of four teens—two boys, two girls—who eventually become fully initiated Ghostbusters. Whether Wolfhard is one of those teens or employs those teens remains to be seen.

As of now, the plan is for the film to begin shooting this summer with a release date set for summer 2020.