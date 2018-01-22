Share This: Release The Dragons: ‘Games Of Thrones’ Is Coming To CraveTV Space

Winter as definitely arrived on Game of Thrones, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go back to the (slightly) sunnier beginning and watch everything go to hell in Westeros all over again.

Earlier today, it was announced that the first three season of HBO’s mega hit Game of Thrones will begin streaming on CraveTV Friday, February 16, with Seasons 4-6 to follow shortly thereafter and the remaining seasons to be added throughout 2018.

Kiiinda perfect timing to refresh the old noggin’ before the show’s final season drops in 2019. After years of loyal commitment, you don’t want to forget a major plot point during those crucial final episodes.

And let’s face it—if there was ever a show worth re-re-re-watching*, it’s Game of friggin’ Thrones. From the Red Wedding to the Purple Wedding, and all the colours in between, seeing everything again with all this series knowledge sounds like bloody good fun, right? Like Littlefingers says:

And we all know how well that worked out for him. Wait, bad example!

*We’re not even going to humour the notion that someone reading hasn’t already seen every single episode.