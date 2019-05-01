How do you want to login to your Space account?

Game of Thrones

Cinematographer Says Game Of Thrones Definitely Isn’t Too Dark

May 1, 2019
Jon
game-of-thrones-the-long-night-darkness-complaints

Since the beginning of Game of Thrones, the show’s darkness has been a popular topic of conversation—but people are usually referring to murder, not light levels. That changed on Sunday when the latest episode (“The Long Night”) inspired frustration among many die-hard fans, who complained that they couldn’t see what was happening onscreen. After a few days of criticism, cinematographer Fabian Wagner decided to weigh in, directing the blame right back at the fans.

“A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TVs properly,” he told Wired UK. “A lot of people also unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway… if you watch a night scene in a brightly lit room, then that won’t help you see the image properly.”

As far as Wagner is concerned, Sunday’s episode was just dark enough. “Another look would have been wrong,” he explained. “Everything we wanted people to see is there.”

You can watch the remaining episodes of Game of Thrones Sundays on Crave, preferably with the lights off. Check out the preview for Episode 4 below.

