Share This: Here’s Who Game Of Thrones Fans Think Will Die First In Season 8 Jasper

Fans are excited for the final season of Game of Thrones, and many have made predictions for what’s to come—namely, predictions as to who will come out of Season 8 alive.

Because fans have been so invested in what will happen in Thrones‘ final season, marketing analytics company SEMrush and betting site SportsBetting.AG both sent over some GoT statistics for us to look at ahead of the first episode—and we picked out some of the most interesting ones to share with you. From the most searched episode of the series to the character most people think will die first, here are a few tidbits to prepare you for Season 8.





Top GoT Actor

Jason Momoa, aka Daenerys Targaryen’s one-time Dothraki husband Khal Drogo, was the most-searched GoT actor in Canada as of February 2019. Momoa’s character was killed in Season 1 but continued to be referenced in Seasons 2, 5, 6 and 7. The fact that Momoa starred in 2018’s Aquaman probably didn’t hurt his results, either. Emilia Clarke came in as the second-most searched actor with Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, and Natalie Dormer coming in third, fourth, and fifth.





Top GoT Character

Despite Harington being at the bottom of the top five most-searched GoT actors list, his character Jon Snow is the number one most-searched GoT character. In fact, Snow has been holding to number one since May 2015. Before then, Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen were battling for the top spot.





Most Likely To Speak First

According to SportsBetting, most GoT fans think that the cutthroat Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady) will be the first character to speak in Season 8. And it’s not a bad guess—after all, Lannister is the Queen of the Andals and the First Men and has appeared in every season to date. Other favoured characters include Arya Stark, Varys, and Samwell Tarly.





Most Likely To Speak Last

Unsurprisingly, fan favourite Daenerys is favoured to be the final character to speak in the GoT series finale. The Dragon Queen has appeared in every season of the show, and in the teaser for Season 8 she’s seen looking at a fire with Jon Snow, who came in second on the list. The third most favoured character to speak last? Bran Stark.





First Character To Perish

Yara Greyjoy is favoured to be the first character to be killed off in Season 8. The claimant Queen of the Iron Islands has only appeared in Seasons 2 to 4, 6, and 7, so it’s not too much of a stretch to think she’d be Season 8’s first casualty. Tormund Giantsbane, Theon Greyjoy and Euron Greyjoy were the next three most favoured to die first.





The Most Popular Episode

Out of the 67 episodes out so far, the Game of Thrones pilot is still the most popular episode of the series in Canada, as of 2018. The episode, titled “Winter Is Coming,” introduced the show’s premise, focusing on the Stark family in particular. The second, third, fourth and fifth most popular episodes are Season 7 premiere “Dragonstone,” Season 1’s “The Kingsroad,” Season 6 finale “The Winds of Winter” and Season 3’s “The Rains of Castamere” (aka the Red Wedding episode).

Game of Thrones returns to Crave this Sunday at 9e 6p. Make sure you don’t lose track of time leading up to the premiere with Amazon Alexa’s How Many Days function, and test your GoT knowledge with Alexa’s Unofficial Game of Thrones Trivia Game feature.