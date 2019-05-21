Share This: Sophie Turner Calls Game Of Thrones Fan Petition ‘Disrespectful’ Brittany

As Game of Thrones drew to a close, fans had plenty to say about the final season.

Some were thrilled to see the last episode play out, and some were a little upset that it didn’t quite go the way they had envisioned it. Okay, around 1.3 million fans were upset that it wasn’t up to their standards, according to a petition started on Change.org by Game of Thrones fanatic Dylan D.

As it turns out, the petition has gained quite a bit of steam since it was originally posted, gaining signatures at an alarming rate. On just May 16, it was hovering around 350,000 signees, and it’s ballooned from there. Now that its popularity has exploded, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) herself has some thoughts on it.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones.

Speaking to the New York Times about the way the show ended, Turner didn’t hold her tongue when it came to addressing the show’s overall criticism.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised,” she began. “People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel. The thing about Game of Thrones that’s always been amazing is the fact that there’s always been crazy twists and turns, right from Season 1 with Ned’s beheading. So Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen—it shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans. It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way.”

Speaking on fans upset it didn’t go their way, Turner also addressed the Change.org petition in the same interview.

“All of these petitions and things like that, I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” she opined. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Further, Turner was actually satisfied with the way the show ended for Sansa, who became Queen of the North with Bran Stark ultimately “winning” the Iron Throne, which…doesn’t actually exist anymore.

“I loved it,” she said of Sansa’s fate. “It’s the only place that she really, truly feels safe,” Turner said. “It’s the place that she’s the most capable of ruling. She would be a fair and loving ruler, and it’s what she’s been striving for this whole series: to go back home, to protect her home. And finally she has that.”

And lastly, quite surprisingly, she feels quite strongly about an ending she hasn’t seen—though to be fair, of course, she’s the one who brought Sansa to life, so of course she’s in the know.

“I haven’t actually watched it yet because I was alone when it came out, and I truly can’t be alone to watch it,” she said. “But I read the script and I acted in it, so I kind of know what happens.”

We stan a ruler who isn’t afraid to hold her tongue. Long may she reign.



