Share This: Game Of Thrones Is Over, And Here Are The Final Episode Reactions Brittany

It’s over. Game of Thrones has officially come to a close, and the end came swiftly with fire and blood.

As with every single other episode of the six-episode Season 8, fans couldn’t stop sharing their thoughts on the series finale, which contained more than a few surprising moments. If you still haven’t had a chance to watch, we’ve got you covered with an exhaustive recap. For everyone else, what did fans think of the ending? Did it push the Game of Thrones faithfuls to sign that petition calling for a “remake,” or did it meet or exceed expectations?

Here’s how Game of Thrones fans around the world reacted to some of the episode’s biggest moments.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones.

As the final episode came to a close, Disney’s Bob Iger, author Stephen King, rapper T-Pain, and even artists like Diplo took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the fantasy series’ ending.

Iger thanked showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff as well as George R. R. Martin and HBO for making “one of the greatest television series ever created.” Now it’s time for Weiss and Benioff to march on off into Star Wars, natch.

Thank you DB Weiss and DavidBenioff, and @grrmspeaking, @hbo and Richard Plepler for @GameOfThrones…one of the greatest television series ever created! Tonight’s episode was a tour de force, and a fitting way to conclude your monumental creative achievement. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 20, 2019

Diplo referred back to an older tweet of his where he jokingly stated the show’s ending would be more about the “friends” that characters made along the way, referring to the fact that the Iron Throne is literally no more, thanks to Drogon.

and you all laughed at me pic.twitter.com/oYFR88HeHP — wes (@diplo) May 20, 2019

Stephen King responded to an A.V. Club writer’s sentiments on a solo Arya show.

T-Pain thanked Twitter for letting him share the final episode with fans around the world.

Daenerys Targaryen was killed by Jon Snow during the episode, and it was a bit of a rough moment for some.

daenerys and cersei deserved more epic deaths than these #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/Z8MzLhFwr9 — ⁂ (@wintergirls__) May 20, 2019

Me getting ready to go to school this morning now that Daenerys is dead #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OQfpaeyvAp — angela (@pacifyang) May 20, 2019

Thank you Emilia Clarke for ur portrayal of #Daenerys. Those epic speeches were so perfectly executed. We’ll never forget how D&D spectacularly fucked your character up and didn’t even tell you where ur character was headed. #GameOfThrones #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/k10GJrIbQc — Sysōp Papanikopoulos (@ratchetcoutoure) May 20, 2019

Daenerys will always be my queen and Khaleesi #GameOfThonesFinale pic.twitter.com/OwUnn9SDtc — Estefi Bernal (@ezztefi) May 20, 2019

She was born as an orphan. Her only brother traded her for an army. From being nothing she came a long way to be The Unburnt,Khaleesi,Queen of the Seven Kingdoms and Mother of Dragons. The most inspiring character of the show.

You will always be my Queen. #GameOfThrones #Daenerys pic.twitter.com/vwMUS18YJB — thecandiography (@thecandiography) May 20, 2019

“All that Daenerys wanted back was the big house with the red door, the lemon tree outside her window, the childhood she had never known.” MY HEART IS ACHING SO MUCH 💔 — 𝑭𝒂𝒊𝒕𝒉 ‎‎‎☾ 𝐆𝐎𝐓 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐒 (@sxpphicsansa) May 20, 2019

Daenerys in hell watching Jon snow getting sent back to the wall #gameofthrones #GamesOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/ozHaCg2nNU — Joel (@sjayytla) May 20, 2019

Some of the finale’s most vocal critics came from the fact that Bran Stark was crowned king, which didn’t sit well with many. TBH, we told you this would happen. Some fans were into it, and others…not so much.

Bran Stark watching everybody die & argue for years knowing it was paving his way to the throne. #GameOfThrones #GoT #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/wXWxEfEGjA — GameOfKweens (@GameofKweens) May 20, 2019

Doesn’t tell anyone the future and let’s everyone die just so they don’t veer off the path to making you King. Slow clap Bran. #GameOfThrones #BranStark pic.twitter.com/fGyEB6KOx5 — Peter Klein (@SqueakyP1) May 20, 2019

Bran Stark becomes king.🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Please someone explain to me the point of making Jon Snow Aegon Targaryen and bringing him back to life if he wasn’t going to become king. Why is show doing me like this now🤣😭😭#TheFinalEpisode #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/Yz2Ffs1vcb — RealTalk (@RealTal73035196) May 20, 2019

How to become king in GOT: – Be a warrior like Jon Snow ❌ – Be a strategist like Tyrion Lannister ❌ – Be cruel like Cersei Lannister ❌ – Have 3 dragons like Daenerys Targaryen ❌ – Roll your eyes like Bran Stark ✅#GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones — Isaac Nervoso (@IsaacNervoso) May 20, 2019

it’s pretty wild that they told a 73-episode story of Jon Snow and then in the last episode they had someone say “who has a better story than…Bran Stark” like why we didn’t we get his fucking story then — Craig Goldstein (@cdgoldstein) May 20, 2019

When you do nothing in the group project but still get an A #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/FMWOGoJxWt — ْ (@glory_kth) May 20, 2019

Many fans found that the finale fell short of their expectations in general.

How the creators should feel after that episode. #GOT pic.twitter.com/uWNXjM3xml — Bri Westover, ATC (@bri_westover) May 20, 2019

The fact that the fricking Big Bang Theory got a better ending will haunt this fandom forever #GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/xRbQl7NqcE — Sad spaghetti bowl 🍜 (@Sadspagetbowl) May 20, 2019

Watching Game of Thrones for 8 seasons or more. To have it all end with Jon Snow killing Daenerys Targaryen was total bullshit! Then why bring about his heritage? He should of married her and ruled the seven kingdoms. Being banished by his brother Bran to the nights watch? Why pic.twitter.com/3VXzJfoig7 — John Jimenez (@Abmgiants) May 20, 2019

The only good thing about the Game of Thrones ending was that Ghost was reunited with Jon Snow! #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/CmITZI1S88 — Soumik Sanyal (@soumik_san) May 20, 2019

Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen, true heir to the iron throne, bending the knee for Bran, who did nothing but warg all season long. Such a sad and undeserved fate. Jon Snow, for all his heroics, deserved a better ending. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/xTLjnfZFVu — SadFountains (@jam_siraulo) May 20, 2019

Whatever your feelings on the way the show ended, no one can deny that it was powerful and influential in that it got everyone to drop what they were doing most Sunday nights a season to talk about the latest in Westeros. And now that the show is over, we’re really going to miss it.

I dont care where you stand on tonight’s finale… this shot was freaking amazing!!!! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/u2EiPIMLxu — Marina Valentine (@XpageX) May 20, 2019

8 seasons.

73 episodes.

Countless cast and crew members. The show that defined the decade. Thank you #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Gewgp4ySA0 — Complex (@Complex) May 20, 2019

Thank you, Game of Thrones. Thank you to the cast, directors, writers, and most of all, GRRM.

Thank you for being one of the greatest television series in history. I will always remember. And now my watch has ended. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/8sCSTHou6B — Ciel (@aybanherbert) May 20, 2019

i just want to say THANK YOU to jon snow for ALWAYS doing what is right no MATTER WHAT, westeros does NOT deserve you at all, i love you so much, go and be happy and free north of the wall, you AMAZING person.#GameOfThrones #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/Hyt1nmozyB — ben (@starkrings) May 20, 2019

Now your watch has ended Thank you Game of Thrones cast and crew #GameofThrones #GOTFinale pic.twitter.com/WtEjwcgAdU — Stark (@ohmytargaryen) May 20, 2019

Started north of the wall. Ended north of the wall. Thank you #GameofThrones #TheFinalEpisode S01E01 S08E06 pic.twitter.com/C4EPSqzI0P — Louis (@louiswswsws) May 20, 2019

#GameOfThrones

Thank you GoT for the most incredible TV show of all time……. I will miss you 🐉🐉🐉 pic.twitter.com/qbJgAMZZZb — Yosh khandagale (@yoshkhandagale) May 20, 2019

Now if you’ll excuse us, we have an entire box of tissues to go through.





