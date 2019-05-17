Share This: Here’s What Fans Think Will Happen In The Game Of Thrones Finale Adina

Unless you live under a rock, you know that Game of Thrones has been dominating the internet these past few weeks. It won’t be for much longer, though, because the sixth episode of Season 8, the final episode of the series, will air this Sunday May 19.

Just like before the season began, SportsBetting.ag complied some GoT-related statistics—and this time, all of them have to do with what will go down during the final episode of the show. Thrones fans ‘got’ (get it?) to wager on odds such as who will die, how they’ll die, and who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne, among other things. We’ve gathered the most interesting tidbits to share here, so keep reading to find out who will (supposedly) come out on top and who will find themselves, quite literally, on the bottom once Sunday night rolls around.

Who Will Rule Westeros?

Although four Stark siblings are still alive and technically in the running for the Throne, the odds seem to favour the youngest Stark sibling, Bran Stark, ruling Westeros once and for all. Fans have been betting on Bran to take the Throne since before Season 8 began, but the fact that people think he’s more likely to end the series in a position of power than half-sibling Jon, Daenerys, and Sansa is still pretty darn impressive.

Who Will Die First?

The odds are most definitely not in Daenerys’ favour, as she is suspected by most to be the first character killed in Episode 6. Which makes sense— after last week’s savage act, someone will definitely want revenge. 50% of GoT betters believe that she’ll be killed by a sword or dagger, and some doubtful (or optimistic, depending on how you look at it) watchers believe that either Grey Worm, Tyrion, or Arya will die first instead.

How Will Jon Snow Die?

Most GoT betters think that Snow will survive (one death was more than enough, apparently). However, if he does die, most people think he’ll succumb to a sword or dagger wound.

How Will Tyrion Lannister Die?

This is an interesting one—half of betting fans believe that Tyrion will meet his death while the other half think he will survive until the bitter end. If he doesn’t make it, most betters think he’ll die by fire.

Will We See The Four Remaining Starks Together Again?

Unfortunately, most betting fans don’t think we will. Let’s hope they’re wrong and that we get to see them together one final time—we’d hate for the Starks to have spent their last scene listening to Jon confessing his true lineage.

The Game of Thrones series finale airs this Sunday at 9e 6p. Tune in to Crave to check it out.