Here's Your First Look At The Last Game Of Thrones Episode Ever

The first teaser trailer for the final Game of Thrones episode ever is finally here, and it appears to hint at an austere queen’s rule.

Following the debut of the show’s penultimate episode on Sunday (May 12), HBO released a 30-second teaser that’s anything but celebratory.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8.

True, it looks like the remaining Unsullied soldiers are celebrating their victory over King’s Landing with their queen, but it’s a hollow one if you recall how it came about. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) burned King’s Landing to the ground, punishing women, children, and soldiers attempting to surrender to her forces. Now, it looks like she’s about to address everyone still left standing as the new possible Queen—or could a major twist happen?

We see Arya (Maisie Williams) for a brief moment in the teaser, who can be seen looking up at Daenerys after witnessing the Targaryen’s brutality in the previous episode. Meanwhile, ash is still falling around everyone lucky enough to emerge from the violence relatively unscathed. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) is trudging through the wreckage left by Dany’s rampage, looking unsettled and quite possibly still in shock at her actions.

Where does Game of Thrones go from here? There aren’t many characters left who could get in the way of Daenerys taking the Iron Throne, with Varys, Jaime and Cersei Lannister, and Euron Greyjoy now out of the picture. We have the Stark sisters Arya and Sansa (Sophie Turner), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Tyrion left, essentially—and given that Dany has let her Mad Queen side show, it’s possible we could see a good, old-fashioned brawl between them to keep Dany from taking power. It could very well be what’s best for the realm, after all.

The Game of Thrones series finale is set to air on Sunday, May 19.




