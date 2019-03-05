Share This: Game Of Thrones Teases An Epic Conclusion With Full Season 8 Trailer Brittany

Winter’s been inching its way toward us for quite some time, and now it’s finally here.

The official Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer just dropped, and after months of teaser clips, photo reveals, and other media, we’re ready to sink our teeth into any and all footage we can get. Unsurprisingly, the full trailer doesn’t disappoint. It begins with action and only intensifies from there.

“I know death. He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one,” a stoic Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) says in a tense voiceover interspersed with scenes of her looking particularly distressed. What is she running from, or perhaps the question is who?

We then see swaths of soldiers readying ships for battle and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) looking up in awe to see dragons soaring above her in Winterfell. Meanwhile, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) smirks knowingly, a familiar look she’s still wearing (with her wine, of course) even after everything she’s gone through.

“They’re coming. Our enemy doesn’t tire. Doesn’t stop. Doesn’t fear,” warns Jon Snow (Kit Harington) as he cautions his allies against the upcoming battle with the menacing White Walkers.

“I promised to fight for the living. I intend to keep that promise,” says Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) confidently.

The trailer closes out with what looks like the beginning of the fated battle between our heroes and the White Walkers, and by the time it’s all over, you’ll be on the edge of your seat. Whew.

A recent Entertainment Weekly exclusive revealed a “sledgehammer” coming for Jon Snow, just as he thinks he knows himself and has found love. Without spoiling anything, longtime Game of Thrones readers will know exactly what this reference likely refers to, and it’s going to be painful to watch. Trust us on this.

This season is going to play out a little differently than those in the past, opting for six 90-minute instalments instead of the eight hour-long episodes. Former HBO head Richard Plepler referred to the final season as “six movies” instead of episodes of TV, which makes them sound even more epic and promising than the trailer looks.

It’s all come down to thisâ€”the long-awaited ending to the series we first started bingeing in 2011. If you’ve stuck around these past eight years, hold on just a little longer.

The final season of Game of Thrones begins on April 14.



