Game Of Thrones Season 8 Teaser Promises Stark (And Mysterious) Drama Jon

Unlike many of the characters on Game of Thrones, you’ve now survived seven seasons—and you only have one more to go. Although the eighth and final season will go on an abbreviated six-episode run, each of those episodes is scheduled to run over an hour. In other words, the final season has more than enough time to deliver the kind of shocking drama that made this series a TV phenomenon. If you have any doubts about the dramatic potential of Season 8, look no further than the show’s dread-inducing new teaser:

While this mysterious teaser leaves nearly every question unanswered, Entertainment Weekly recently offered an overview of the final season’s starting point: “Season 8 opens at Winterfell with an episode that contains plenty of callbacks to the show’s pilot. Instead of King Robert’s procession arriving, it’s Daenerys and her army. What follows is a thrilling and tense intermingling of characters—some of whom have never previously met, many who have messy histories—as they all prepare to face the inevitable invasion of the Army of the Dead.“

Game of Thrones returns to HBO Canada on April 14. Check out the new teaser above.