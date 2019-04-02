How do you want to login to your Space account?

Latest Game Of Thrones Teaser Shows Us What The End Could Look Like

April 2, 2019
Brittany
It looks like things could get positively bleak when it comes to the final season of Game of Thrones.

The latest teaser for Season 8 is titled “Aftermath,” and it isn’t action-packed nor filled with scenes of Cersei looking shifty, Sansa pondering her fate, or Daenerys and Jon interacting before a harrowing reveal. Instead, it gives us a glimpse at what appears to be the result of a brutal battle at Winterfell.

The Stark flag waves as the camera pans to a snow-covered, deathly still castle with wreckage, Jon Snow’s sword, and Jaime Lannister’s golden hand strewn about the area. Near the end of the clip, as we get a good look at Jon’s sword near the castle gate, we can see a glimpse of something—some sort of figure. It’s safe to say that could very well be who caused all of this chaos.

It’s unclear from here whether this clip portends a chilling end for specific characters or if it’s just an ominous bit of footage meant to spook fans. The only thing we do know is that there’s going to be some sort of epic conclusion, as evidenced in the full-length Season 8 trailer, where we see the beginning of the fated battle between the Game of Thrones cast and the eerie White Walkers.

It’s difficult to tell how things will end, but we’ve got a bad feeling about some of the characters’ fates. Luckily, there isn’t much longer to wait before we can watch this epic fantasy series gallop forth into a (hopefully satisfying) conclusion. We’ll be getting six 90-minute instalments instead of the eight hour-long episodes of last season, for those keeping track. Former HBO head Richard Plepler called the final season a series of “six movies” instead of episodes, so we’ll have plenty of content to sift through.

Game of Thrones Season 8 kicks off on April 14.


