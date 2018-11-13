How do you want to login to your Space account?

Game of Thrones

We Finally Know When Game Of Thrones Is Coming Back

November 13, 2018
Alissa
game-of-thrones-season-8-return

Game of Thrones fans have spent the past 14 and a half months aching for intel on the return of HBO’s epic tale, and we finally have something less vague than “early next year.” The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, we learned Tuesday (November 13), will hit TV screens in April 2019.

We don’t have an exact date yet, but we can initiate a general five-month countdown which means if you want to do an evenly paced re-watch of all 67 episodes aired thus far, you should be aiming to get through about three or four episodes per week.

If you don’t have that kind of mental or temporal real estate, you can also just watch this handy 30-second recap that HBO created to remind us of some highlights from those 67 episodes, starting with Cersei Lannister’s (Lena Headey) damning Season 1 warning, “When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die,” and culminating with Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) Season 7 finale declaration: “There’s only one war that matters, and it is here.”

