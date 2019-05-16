Share This: This Petition To Remake Game Of Thrones Season 8 Has Over 350,000 Signatures Brittany

It’s no surprise that Game of Thrones’ final season has been a divisive one. With each week that’s passed, fans have been taking to social media to discuss another flub or plot point they weren’t always happy about.

With one episode, it was a coffee cup left in a shot. Most recently, it was Daenerys making some controversial decisions. In the wake of these massive developments, some folks simply aren’t happy with the way the end of the show has played out. In fact, thousands of fans, at the very least, as pretty dissatisfied.

Disgruntled Game of Thrones viewer Dylan D. took to Change.org to strike up a petition with a fairly harsh name: “Remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers.” The ask is HBO to deliver a “final season that makes sense,” as, according to Dylan, “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.”

Since being posted only 7 days ago, the petition has rapidly amassed followers, with around 347,000 signatures by Thursday, May 16. It’s currently seeking 500,000 as its latest goal, with other dissatisfied fans dropping by to leave their thoughts on the “abysmal” season, one fan lamenting they “don’t want these two anywhere near Star Wars, either.”

Despite the extremely divisive penultimate episode “The Bells” causing a wave of mixed feelings among faithful Game of Thrones fans, that certainly didn’t change anything about the show’s ratings. The latest episode brought in a whopping 18.4 million viewers, which beat the previous record set by “The Long Night” at 17.8 million just two weeks ago. With the series finale coming up, these numbers are projected to rise even higher.

So while people are apparently pressed that the series isn’t playing out the way they wanted it to, viewers are still tuning in. It’s understandable, though, to want a more “fitting” end for characters we’ve grown to love so much over the last eight seasons. Unfortunately, we all know a “remake” isn’t in the cards, so we’ve got to appreciate what’s left while we can.

The Game of Thrones season 8 finale airs on Sunday, May 19.



