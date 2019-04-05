The Most Important Photos From The Last-Ever Game Of Thrones Season Premiere
The cast of Game of Thrones celebrated their Season 8 red carpet premiere in New York City on Wednesday night (April 3), bringing together fan favourites from the entire series—both living and dead.
It was truly a night not to be missed. Just ask Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister; she was “gutted” and “heartbroken” to have to stay home sick as all her castmates got together for one final round of fun. Sophie Turner split her time between Joe Jonas and Maisie Williams while Emilia Clarke posed with Kit Harington. Even blood-thirsty Joffrey dared to show his face on the same carpet as the beloved Ned Stark (kidding!).
So, as we anxiously await the return of HBO’s award-winning drama for its final season on Sunday, April 14, take a look through the most important photos from the night below.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Sophie supported Joe by appearing in the latest JoBros music video; Joe supports Sophie by coming to her show’s premiere. What a trade-off.
Sophie Turner Greets Joe Jonas and Maisie Williams
Here we see Sophie fulfilling her duties as the official welcome committee.
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner
The Stark sisters couldn’t not pose together on the carpet, obviously.
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Continued
In case you had any doubts that Maisie and Sophie’s love would last long beyond Game of Thrones‘s end, please see the above.
Emilia Clarke
This is what life is like for the Mother of Dragons!
Emilia Clarke, In More Detail
Emilia complemented her Daenerys braid with a poetry-embroidered Valentino ballgown. “Leave your door open for me / I might sleepwalk into your dream,” it read.
Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage
Dany and Tyrion may be in a complicated place after the Season 7 finale, but things seem just peachy between the two actors who portray them!
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington
Meet your Game of Thrones Prom King and Queen!
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Just kidding, Kit’s actual date was Jon Snow’s former love and his real-life wife, Rose Leslie.
Rose Leslie and Emilia Clarke
No fictional man can come between these two self-assured women!
Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke, and Sophie Turner
These three smiles are full of secrets.
Jason Momoa and His Scrunchie
You don’t get a custom couture scrunchie and not rewear it every chance you get, OK? (Yes, his wife Lisa Bonet was there too.)
Sean Bean
Speaking of throwback characters we loved, remember when the most shocking thing to happen on the show was Ned Stark’s beheading?
Jack Gleeson
Joffrey may have been The Worst, but look how humbled Jack Gleeson looks.
Natalie Dormer
Margaery Tyrell is no longer with us, but Natalie Dormer certainly worked those pockets like a queen.
Joe Dempsie
Behold: Gendry’s glow-up, fit for a king!
Isaac Hempstead Wright
Young Bran Stark has truly grown into a proper man over the course of the series.
Gwendoline Christie
Who knew that underneath Brienne of Tarth’s armor was this butterfly moment waiting to happen!
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gwendoline Christie
Is this a preview of the Jaime and Brienne reunion we need to happen in Season 8?
Carice van Houten
Even when she’s not in character, Melisandre’s all-knowing wisdom comes through.
George R. R. Martin
And finally, the man without whom none of this would have been possible, Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin!