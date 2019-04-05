Share This: The Most Important Photos From The Last-Ever Game Of Thrones Season Premiere Alissa

The cast of Game of Thrones celebrated their Season 8 red carpet premiere in New York City on Wednesday night (April 3), bringing together fan favourites from the entire series—both living and dead.

It was truly a night not to be missed. Just ask Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister; she was “gutted” and “heartbroken” to have to stay home sick as all her castmates got together for one final round of fun. Sophie Turner split her time between Joe Jonas and Maisie Williams while Emilia Clarke posed with Kit Harington. Even blood-thirsty Joffrey dared to show his face on the same carpet as the beloved Ned Stark (kidding!).

So, as we anxiously await the return of HBO’s award-winning drama for its final season on Sunday, April 14, take a look through the most important photos from the night below.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie supported Joe by appearing in the latest JoBros music video; Joe supports Sophie by coming to her show’s premiere. What a trade-off.

Sophie Turner Greets Joe Jonas and Maisie Williams

Here we see Sophie fulfilling her duties as the official welcome committee.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner

The Stark sisters couldn’t not pose together on the carpet, obviously.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Continued

In case you had any doubts that Maisie and Sophie’s love would last long beyond Game of Thrones‘s end, please see the above.

Emilia Clarke

This is what life is like for the Mother of Dragons!

Emilia Clarke, In More Detail

Emilia complemented her Daenerys braid with a poetry-embroidered Valentino ballgown. “Leave your door open for me / I might sleepwalk into your dream,” it read.

Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage

Dany and Tyrion may be in a complicated place after the Season 7 finale, but things seem just peachy between the two actors who portray them!

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington

Meet your Game of Thrones Prom King and Queen!

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Just kidding, Kit’s actual date was Jon Snow’s former love and his real-life wife, Rose Leslie.

Rose Leslie and Emilia Clarke

No fictional man can come between these two self-assured women!

Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke, and Sophie Turner

These three smiles are full of secrets.

Jason Momoa and His Scrunchie

You don’t get a custom couture scrunchie and not rewear it every chance you get, OK? (Yes, his wife Lisa Bonet was there too.)

Sean Bean

Speaking of throwback characters we loved, remember when the most shocking thing to happen on the show was Ned Stark’s beheading?

Jack Gleeson

Joffrey may have been The Worst, but look how humbled Jack Gleeson looks.

Natalie Dormer

Margaery Tyrell is no longer with us, but Natalie Dormer certainly worked those pockets like a queen.

Joe Dempsie

Behold: Gendry’s glow-up, fit for a king!

Isaac Hempstead Wright

Young Bran Stark has truly grown into a proper man over the course of the series.

Gwendoline Christie

Who knew that underneath Brienne of Tarth’s armor was this butterfly moment waiting to happen!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Gwendoline Christie

Is this a preview of the Jaime and Brienne reunion we need to happen in Season 8?

Carice van Houten

Even when she’s not in character, Melisandre’s all-knowing wisdom comes through.

George R. R. Martin

And finally, the man without whom none of this would have been possible, Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin!



