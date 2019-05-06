Share This: Game Of Thrones Fans Can’t Stop Roasting The Show For This Hilarious Oversight Trey

The battle against the Night King and his army of wights is over. So the most recent episode of Game of Thrones captured the elation and jubilant atmosphere of winning in the face of certain death, and in the resulting celebration, soldiers, commoners, and royal folk alike engaged in a celebration unlike what the North has ever seen.

Gendry Rivers is no more; he’s been christened as Gendry Baratheon, Lord of Storm’s End. Ser Davos led the toast to that and cups of mead spilled over as cheers corralled through the halls of Winterfell’s castle. But mead wasn’t the only thing being sipped on during this celebration. There was a lone Cloud Macchiato from Starbucks there.

This isn’t a joke.

You’re telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn’t even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

For those of you who didn’t think the Starbucks cup gaffe was real, I went back to watch it and—#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xNz2iBHySH — Clarkisha Kent: Benioff and Weiss Hate Account (@IWriteAllDay_) May 6, 2019

Of course, it probably wasn’t a Cloud Macchiato. That’s Ariana Grande’s territory. Maybe a coffee, black. Or a latte with extra foam. Somehow, someway, a Starbucks coffee up found its way into Winterfell, on Game of Thrones, a show as far away from modern reality as can be.

The cup was right there in front of Daenerys Targaryen, the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, who held her own metal goblet of mead as she looked at the people celebrating Jon Snow (or Aegon Targaryen, but he doesn’t want to be called that). The discontinuity was marvelous. It was an unassuming cameo, one that brings Starbucks into the realm of the show. The cup looked decidedly modern, but sadly, we couldn’t see whose name was on the other side. If it was, in fact, Daenerys’ cup, may the Lord of Light bless the barista that had to fit “Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains” onto one cup.

But even better were fan responses on Twitter, making light of the entirely out-of-place drink.

Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019

when daenerys goes full “mad queen” because her name was misspelled on that starbucks cup >>> — tech fleece tormund (@the_blueprint) May 6, 2019

when you want to be ruler of the seven kingdoms but all anyone wants to talk about is the Starbucks cup you left on the table pic.twitter.com/MOOwXm08nw — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 6, 2019

The Starbucks cup rn pic.twitter.com/xUXc69Iixf — Anthony (@CerAlv03) May 6, 2019

Broke: they accidentally left a starbucks cup on the set, oops Woke: Starbucks is canon in Game of Thrones world — Mint Alquior (@MintXIV) May 6, 2019

the editors going back to digitally remove the starbucks coffee cup from the latest episode for the dvd release #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/0IXfy6rTZM — -/George\- (@kryptonscodex) May 6, 2019

they should slowly introduce more and more coffee cups until it becomes apparent that they are, in fact, in a starbucks, and are asked to leave. don’t know if they have enough episodes left to pull it off though — flglmn (@flglmn) May 6, 2019

I found where she got the Starbucks cup from #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/46XztK2QjV — John Beck (@johnbeck_) May 6, 2019

Starbucks marketing team after that FAIL by #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Uw6NBXJvEP — CrewNecks & Snapbacks (@CrewNecksSnapb1) May 6, 2019

GoT set person 1: Who left a Starbucks cup in the shot? GoT set person 2: I don’t know. Check for a name. GoT set person 1: (picks up cup and examines) A cup has no name. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 6, 2019

LOL I saw the Starbucks cup at Winterfell. Giant’s milk latte extra hot for Dany! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1h7aIwGLbR — ΛRLO (@ArloCordova) May 6, 2019

Starbucks isn’t the only modern-day phenomenon that made it onto the show recently. Last season, Ed Sheeran had a cameo as a singing soldier for the Lannister army. In the first episode of Season 8, it was revealed that he was torched by Drogon and now has no eyelids. Yikes.

And to that, we’ll toast our caramel frappuccinos from Starbucks. I hear that Westeros has one now.



